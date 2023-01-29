Despite the fact that LeBron James is on the wrong side of his 30s, there’s no denying that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still remains to be one of the top players in the game today. Well, not for Stephen Jackson, though.

The 44-year-old former NBA journeyman recently named the best five players in the NBA right now, and surprisingly, he opted to omit LeBron from his Top 5:

“Best in the league right now: Kevin Durant, I will go Giannis, Luka, Jokic, and Embiid. That’s my best five,” Jackson said.

The one-time NBA champ then quickly backtracked on his Top 5 by replacing Jokic with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Still, he did not have any room for LeBron.

After being questioned by his co-hosts about his rather contentious statement, Jackson attempted to explain himself:

“Not in my Top 5,” he said of LeBron. “… Not right now. He’s in my Top 3 of all-time, but right now in the league, he is not the Top 5 best player in the league right now.” ⁣

Stephen Jackson doesn’t have LeBron James in his current Top 5:⁣

Jackson made it abundantly clear that he means no disrespect and that he still considers LeBron James to be one of the GOATs. However, at this particular juncture, he does not believe that James has done enough to be on his Top 5. This is despite the fact that the Lakers superstar is currently averaging 33.6 points on 50.9 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 2.1 triples per game for the month of January — at the tender age of 38 and in his 20th season in the NBA.