The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a tough loss against the Houston Rockets, and there was a feeling that they could get back on track against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks were missing their two best players, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but they were still able to take down the Lakers in dominant fashion, winning 118-97.

The Lakers didn't have it on either side of the ball, and after the game, LeBron James delivered a message about having to move on.

“We got another game in, s—, less than 48 hours,” James said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “So, we can't really dwell on it too much. That's the name of the game of the NBA. You see what you could've done better, but you got to get ready for the next opponent and we got another game coming on Thursday in our home building.”

The Lakers had been on a roll over the past two weeks, winning eight of their last 11 games and moving up to No. 4 in the Western Conference. The Lakers are now No. 6 in the conference, and they're looking to find some momentum soon.

“I mean, it sucks, obviously, especially knowing where we were and how well we've been playing,” James said.

Lakers lose second straight game

The Lakers kept it close with the Mavericks throughout most of the first half, but it was the second half that hurt them the most. The Lakers were outscored 63-47 in the second half, and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had a perfect game plan for his team.

“I felt like they just put people in pick-and-roll who they wanted in pick-and-roll and they tried to exploit matchups,” James said after the game. “And when we got into rotations, we didn't make enough second efforts.”

“The first half was god-awful,” Austin Reaves said. “The second half I thought was better. But I can't allow that. I was just really, really bad on both sides of the ball tonight.”

The Lakers have been up and down this season, but it looked like for a moment they were turning a corner. They were able to acquire some more help after trading for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, and though they have contributed well, it will still need a complete group effort for the Lakers to win games. Upcoming is a long homestand for them, and hopefully, they can gain some momentum there and climb up the standings once again.