Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had another #ProudDad moment after Bryce James revealed that he got his first D-1 college offer.

On Sunday, Bryce announced that the Duquesne Dukes have given him an offer, adding that he is “blessed” to have been presented with such opportunity this early in his young hoops career. Of course LeBron was hyped up for his second son, as it only proves that their hard work is paying off.

LeBron then took to Instagram to share his delight before adding that it is only “the first of many to come” for Bryce.

Bryce James has really been impressive while playing this summer. His 6-foot-5 frame has turned heads, but more than that, his sweet-shooting and smooth game made a lot more people take notice of him.

It is still a couple of years early before Bryce graduates from high school, and sure enough with the way he’s playing, the youngster is bound to get more offers just like what LeBron James said. It will definitely be interesting to see where he ends up though, especially since he is only going to improve with his father guiding him throughout.

There is another James who is set to make a college decision, however. Bronny James has been equally impressive as his brother, and with recruitment efforts underway, he has already been linked with a number of programs.

Exciting times are certainly ahead for the James Gang, so don’t be surprised to see more of those #ProudDad moments from the Lakers leader.