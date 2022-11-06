LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.

KD ain't right!!! KILLER 😤😤😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2022

With the Nets missing Kyrie Irving temporarily to suspension, Durant has taken matters into his own hands in showing the way for Brooklyn. Coming off a 28-point night in a win against the Washington Wizards in DC on Friday, Durant showed once again why he is still one of the most unstoppable forces in the NBA by dropping 27 points against the Hornets. Durant also put the Nets ahead for good with a clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining in the contest. It was at that point that LeBron James felt he had to send out a tweet giving Durant some props for another huge performance for the Nets.

As for LeBron James and his own showing with the Lakers, Los Angeles fans surely would love to see the four-time MVP play like Durant. James has played relatively poorly of late. Although he has led the Lakers with 22.0 points average in the last five LA games, LeBron James shot just 40.4 percent from the field over that stretch with a horrible 16.1 percent shooting from behind the arc.

LeBron James and the 2-6 Lakers will look to add to their measly win total Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.