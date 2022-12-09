By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

After missing the Los Angeles Lakers loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to an ankle issue, LeBron James is set to make his return to the lineup as the Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Not only that, but Anthony Davis is expected to make his return as well after missing the same game due to a cold. Davis exited the Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms.

The Lakers are looking to get back on track after dropping two straight games. Prior to that, they had won eight of their last ten games with Anthony Davis playing some of the best basketball of his career. He most recently matched the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo in a huge road win against the Milwaukee Bucks. He’ll get another big test on Friday against the Sixers Joel Embiid. Earlier in the day, teammate Lonnie Walker IV exclaimed that the team is confident Davis can match Embiid’s production.

On the season LeBron James is averaging 25.8 points per game, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three-point range. Davis is putting up 27.3 points per game, a league-leading 12.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots while shooting 59 percent from the field.

The Lakers had gotten off to a slow start this season and at one point they were the only team in the league that was winless. They’ve had two separate five-game losing streaks. But behind the play of James and Davis and with Russell Westbrook accepting a bench role, they have managed to make up some ground in the Western Conference standings.