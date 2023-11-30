Fortunately for LeBron James, the Lakers responded to their blowout loss to the Sixers with a stellar effort against the Pistons.

LeBron James wasn't happy following suffering the most lopsided loss of his 21-year career. After the Los Angeles Lakers' humiliating 44-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, a visibly frustrated James went viral for his terse, monotone comments in the post-game locker room, stressing that “a lot” has to change for his team to play better.

Fortunately for James, the Lakers did just that 48 hours later. Los Angeles blew out the Detroit Pistons 133-107 on Wednesday, hopping on the struggling home team from the opening tip and never looking back.

D'Angelo Russell dropped a season-high 35 points and nine assists on red-hot 13-of-17 shooting in one of the finest performances his career, while Anthony Davis dominated the interior on both ends en route to 28 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks on 9-of-15 from the field. James added 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists, like Davis and Russell sitting for almost the entire fourth quarter.

After the game, James discussed the stellar manner in which the Lakers responded to being embarrassed by the Sixers.

“I think we responded well. I think we played a lot better,” he said, per ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. “We gave ourselves a better chance defensively. We got out to a lot of their shooters that we thought could make shots from the perimeter, but we also controlled the paint.”

The win moves Los Angeles to 11-8 on the season, including an encouraging 7-3 in the last 10 games. The Lakers are back in action on Thursday with a much stiffer test, meeting the Oklahoma City Thunder on the second leg of a road back-to-back.