When the reality that the Los Angeles Lakers had traded for Luka Doncic began to set in, many wondered what this would mean for LeBron James' future. After all, James is extremely close with Anthony Davis, the main piece the Lakers traded away, and the roster construction of the team isn't exactly ideal, at least for the time being. Some theorized that this could mean that James could be the next to go, perhaps revisiting a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors.

James is in control of his destiny; the Lakers aren't exactly willing to trade him away without him being willing as well, and it's not like they could trade him without his consent considering that he has a full no-trade clause. And it doesn't look as though James would be going anywhere anyway, with the 40-year-old star reiterating his commitment to the franchise following their 122-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“If I had concerns I would have waived my no-trade clause and got up out of here. I’m here right now. I’m committed to the Lakers organization. I’m here to help Luka and Maxi make the transition as smooth as possible,” James said, via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

Expand Tweet

Indeed, it doesn't look as though James will be ending his career anywhere else other than in Los Angeles; he lives in the city and has established firm ties with the community. Teaming up with Doncic is also an exciting prospect that should rejuvenate James, even though it did cost the Lakers his close friend in Davis.

It showed in the way the Lakers played on Tuesday night against the Clippers that they are highly motivated as a team, and once Doncic returns, they should be a frightening team to face — especially if they manage to acquire a quality big man before the trade deadline passes.

Can LeBron James and the new-look Lakers go all the way?

The current Lakers roster is very thin in the frontcourt, and there will be questions as to how Luka Doncic will fit alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves. But make no mistake about it, no team will want to face them in the postseason.

Doncic is one of the greatest postseason performers in NBA history, and James has a case to be named the greatest, at least on an individual level. They can carry even depleted teams far in the playoffs, and with their combined powers, perhaps the Lakers can somehow crack the title-contending picture.