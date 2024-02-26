The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their Sunday matinee game against the Phoenix Suns, 123-113. While they were able to make a game of it, what ultimately doomed the Lakers was their slow start giving up 45 points to the Suns in the first quarter. It's tough to come back and win especially on the road when you dig yourself into a hole so early. Following the game, Lakers star LeBron James spoke about the difficulties in coming back from an early deficit as per ClutchPoints own Michael Corvo.
“Super slow start for us, offensively and defensively,” James said. “You give a team 45 points in a quarter, you're playing an uphill battle, especially if you're not scoring 45 points, as well. I thought from that point we played we played some really good basketball, but their role players did a really good job shooting the ball. . .”
The Lakers loss to the Suns dropped them to tenth place in the Western Conference standings, They're essentially tied percentage wise with the Golden State Warriors who are the current ninth seed. The Lakers are trying to avoid falling out of the play-in picture. The 11th seeded Utah Jazz are are four games behind them.
LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for the Lakers. He shot 12-19 from the field and 3-6 from three point range. Anthony Davis 22 points and 14 rebound and D'Angelo Russell had 20 points and seven assists. The Lakers found themselves trailing, 45-28 at the end of the first quarter and were never able to fully recover.