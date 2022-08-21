This has been a rather bizarre day in Seattle. Many fans were hopeful that we would get some interesting CrawsOver action, with LeBron James headlining the game. Unfortunately, midway through the second quarter, a slew of injuries started taking place. Shortly after, the Lakers star exited the court, as the game was called off due to condensation on the court. (via ClutchPoints)

🚨 Tonight's game at @thecrawsover has been called off due to condensation on the court.pic.twitter.com/jB8wut63v0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

While it’s of course unfortunate that this big game was called off, it was ultimately a necessary sacrifice that needed to be done. Condensation on the court means a wet and slippery court, making it dangerous for players. Already, the game saw some injuries, including one on Chet Holmgren. If LeBron James got injured on a slippery court, they might have gotten a lot of flak from the Lakers.

LeBron’s CrawsOver homecoming was a huge deal, one that had every NBA fan hyped up. The CrawsOver is one of the most popular Pro-Am leagues, run by former NBA star Jamal Crawford in Seattle. It remains to this day as a popular offseason destination for NBA players looking for their itch to play.

Aside from LeBron James, other notable CrawsOver attendees on Saturday include Jayson Tatum, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Dejounte Murray.