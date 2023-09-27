Skip Bayless has criticized Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for over a decade. James is regarded as arguably the best player ever but won't ever get that credit from Bayless, who is quick to point out his shortcomings and diminish him when compared to Michael Jordan.

Bayless has often argued James lacks a closing gene and submitted the claim again Thursday on “Undisputed” on FS1.

"[LeBron James is] still a top 5 scorer of the basketball. But when it comes to crunch time, closing time, he does not have the closer gene in him… They're airballs, they're clangers, they're LeBricks, they're not even close." – Skip Bayless 😳pic.twitter.com/MNbcIxTg4I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2023

James is widely seen as a top scorer in basketball. This past season, he averaged 28.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting and passed Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

That record will not be broken for a while. But Bayless is quick to point out James' shortcomings while ignoring some key facts.

James has the most playoff buzzer-beaters (five) of any player, which is more than Jordan (three). He also has the most game-tying or game-winning shots in the final second of playoff games by a large margin.

James is still going strong as an NBA player. He is averaging numbers with the Lakers that are better than some of his peak years with the Miami Heat.

Bayless will always point out what is wrong with James rather than celebrate his terrific accomplishments.