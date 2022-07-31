At 44, Tom Brady still remains to be one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL. The same can be said for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who himself has set the bar in the NBA after his mind-blowing performance in Year 19 of his career last season.

Be that as it may, long-time sports broadcaster and renowned LeBron hater Skip Bayless made sure to point out that James, 37, is currently seven years younger than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback. In this light, Bayless argued that there’s no way LeBron is currently beating Tom Brady in terms of their respective race against time (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Tom Brady is the very definition of “Father Time”, but Skip thinks LeBron James ain’t about that life 🤷‍♂️ How many more rings can LBJ get to before retiring? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MBu3UMtuuW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 31, 2022

“Is LeBron defeating Father Time like Tom Brady? The answer to that is a big N-O,” Skip said (h/t sportskeeda). “I will give you that LeBron James had the greatest year 19 last season of any NBA player ever, but that’s in large part because not many have lasted as long as LeBron has. “Last season, Tom Brady tied his career-high with five game-winning drives. Only a blitz bust in a broken coverage cost Brady’s team that playoff game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.”

Statistically speaking, Skip Bayless does have a point here. However, there are so many factors that come into play that it feels like we’re comparing apples and oranges. Be that as it may, Bayless had no problem coming out with his own all-encompassing statement about Brady’s dominance over LeBron:

“In the end LeBron is beating Father Time down on one level, while Tom Brady, as he’s about to turn 45, is beating Father Time at a much higher level.”

LeBron James isn’t beating Father Time like Tom Brady is, says @RealSkipBayless: pic.twitter.com/7qJhDptLIz — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) July 28, 2022

You can always rely on Skip Bayless to come out with the best ways to bring down LeBron James and his legacy. The 70-year-old has taken another swipe at The King here, which as always, will fall on deaf ears.