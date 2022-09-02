There is no doubt Bronny and Bryce got the athleticism of their father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. If that wasn’t clear before, the trio provided fans with the clearest proof of that.

Recently, LeBron, Bronny and Bryce showed their ridiculously insane hops to the amazement of all basketball fans.

LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce James showing off the bounce 🔥 (via @goodlooksfamily/ IG) pic.twitter.com/OnzrMQGhy8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 2, 2022

While both Bronny and Bryce pales in comparison to the hype their dad got when he was in high school, it’s clear the two James youngsters got the genes of their father. And as they continue to develop their game with their dad’s guidance, who knows what they can achieve in the future.

One thing is certain, though: they have a great foundation in their bid to make their NBA dreams a reality.

LeBron James has been really supportive of his kids in their basketball journey, and it’s not hard to see them making it to the NBA if they continue on the current track they are taking.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers star himself expressed his dream of potentially playing with both Bronny and Bryce in the NBA. James noted he feels he can play at least until 2027 when Bryce is eligible to get drafted.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see,” James shared.

If the James trio do end up playing together, they’ll definitely be a must-watch night in and night out.