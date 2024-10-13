The internet erupted because LeBron and Bronny James did a thing. The Los Angeles Lakers' duo is seeking to partner with Activision, makers of the Call of Duty video game franchise, to get Bronny a “skin.” For those unawares, a skin is a video game feature that can be a unique player outfit or character design.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray announced a partnership with Activision and Call of Duty last week on social media.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is an upcoming first-person shooter game scheduled for release on October 25, 2024.

Bronny James unprecedented struggles with Lakers

It was reported Bronny's -40 plus/minus through the first three preseason games ranked last among all 494 players to log minutes this year.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of impact the Lakers' largely inexperienced bench will provide. New head coach JJ Redick already laid out compliments for an unknown player in a recent 107-102 preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Quincy completely changed the game…picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock. I thought he executed exactly what we want from someone in his position,” Redick told the media in his postgame interview.

The Lakers are also rumored to be seeking to trade for a big man, per Shams Charania. Christian Koloko could be an option though they're still waiting for him to be cleared to play.

“Christian Wood remains sidelined, he's got a knee issue. He had surgery recently, so they're waiting for him to be back. Jaxson Hayes has really stepped up in training camp, has been a positive factor for the Lakers, but another thing to keep an eye on is Christian Koloko,” Charania said. “They signed him to a two-way contract before training camp. He was expected to play a potential reserve role on this roster. Doctors have felt confident that he will be cleared by the league's Fitness-to-Play Panel due to his blood clot issue, but that is still an ongoing process.”

The Lakers could also pursue Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha

“There was some interest obviously. He was on LeBron's list, so I think the Lakers will probably revisit that.”

Los Angeles starts their regular season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22.