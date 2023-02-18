Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed his appreciation for Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Milwaukee Bucks big man shared a ton of praises for him when they met in salt Lake City ahead of the All-Star Weekend.

For those who missed it, Giannis was caught on video talking to LeBron where he showed his love for the Lakers forward. Antetokounmpo expressed his admiration for James and what he has accomplished, including his latest feat in which he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The Greek Freak congratulated LeBron and told him he’s a big fan of his.

“Being so great for so long, man. I mean, I’ve been your biggest fan… You set the blueprint for everybody,” Giannis told LeBron before they parted ways.

After the rather incredible and heartwarming moment, LeBron James took to his Instagram stories to respond to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s praise. He’s full of compliments for the two-time MVP, saying, “Love that guy man!! And his entire family!!”

While they are rivals on the court, it is clear Giannis and LeBron share a mutual respect for each other. They may be pitted against each other a lot of times, but in the end, they understand it’s just part of competition on the court. Off of it, they have nothing but love.

The two stars will meet again in the All-Star Game where they will be captaining their own teams. Here’s to hoping we’ll get an intense but friendly matchup between them.