One of the absolute truths in the NFL today is that Tyreek Hill is a fast dude. But it's more than just that. It's one thing to keep in step with the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver, and it's completely another thing to actually stop him. Hill burned rubber once again for a huge touchdown Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hyped.

“🐆 ain’t fair man!!!” LeBron James posted on X, adding the cheetah emoji just to make sure everyone gets who he was referring to.

The Dolphins needed that touchdown from Hill, as they had to put points on the board amid a strong start by the Eagles. Whenever Hill is lining up, the Dolphins will always be a threat to turn it on offensively just as LeBron James is a constant threat to make things happen on the floor.

Tua Tagovailoa connects with Tyreek Hill who left the defense in the dust for the Dolphins touchdown 😱pic.twitter.com/zMhpEQMA80 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2023

James is also enjoying the final Sunday of the NBA offseason, with the 2023-24 NBA campaign kicking off on Tuesday when the Lakers and the reigning champions Denver Nuggets square off in Mile High City. The two teams met in the playoffs last campaign, with the Nuggets emerging victorious.

LeBron James is ready for his 21st season in the NBA

The four-time NBA MVP is entering the 21st season of his magnificent career in the pros. Even at this point of his career, he is still viewed as an integral piece of the Lakers, who made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in the last season during which he averaged 29.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per outing.