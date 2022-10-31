Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James never gets mentioned in the conversation for the best scorers in NBA history, often being labeled as a pass-first guy instead. With that said, he made sure to remind everyone of the latest scoring feat he accomplished.

After surpassing Karl Malone (1134) for the most 20-point games in NBA history last Friday, James took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement while throwing a shade at the haters and doubters who tried to downplay what he can do by putting labels on him.

LeBron James has a reminder for those saying he's a pass-first guy 👀 #Lakers pic.twitter.com/E8853RBzfu — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) October 31, 2022

Not bad at all for the Lakers star.

To be fair to LeBron James, his offense certainly deserves more respect. While others would argue his arsenal is not as vast as compared to the other premier scorers in the NBA, he gets the job done. And that’s what matters.

James also owns the longest streak for 10-point games, even recently breaching the 1100 mark to solidify his position. That speaks volumes of his consistency to put the ball into the basket no matter the situation.

The Lakers recently won their first game of the season, beating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Now, they will look to turn things around and make up to losing their first five games. In order to do that, though, they will certainly need James to keep piling up the points and punishing the opposing defenses.

Los Angeles plays the New Orleans Pelicans next, and while that be a tough battle, it is safe to expect James to score 20 or more.