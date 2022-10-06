Los Angeles Lakers billionaire superstar LeBron James has oft-stated his intention to own an NBA team. On Wednesday, he directly called dibs to commissioner Adam Silver on governing a potential expansion franchise in Las Vegas.

“It was wonderful,” LeBron said about Vegas after the Lakers’ preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns (also on the market) at T-Mobile Arena, just off the Strip. “It’s the best fan base in the world, and I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing.”

“I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe, with the (Milwaukee Bucks) and (Atlanta Hawks), but he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

"I would love to bring a team here. I want a team here Adam, thank you." LeBron James laid his next move out as wanting to own a team in Las Vegas 👀pic.twitter.com/8OZRDu7aRs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 6, 2022

LeBron has been dabbling in sports ownership for a while now. He purchased a small percentage of Liverpool FC — a stake he sold in a deal with Fenway Sports Group via RedBird Capital that has garnered him minority shares in the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins, among other properties. FSG is reportedly seeking ownership of an NBA franchise.

“I want to own a team. … I want to buy a team, for sure,” James said on a recent episode of The Shop. “I want a team in Vegas.”

(Last winter, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons dropped hints that LeBron was eyeing the Vegas squad.)

The NBA is readying a new media rights contract — after the current one expires following the 2024-25 season — that is expected to be among the most lucrative in sports history. It will provide the booming league with an immense amount of revenue and skyrocket the value of franchises.

Las Vegas and Seattle are widely considered to be atop the league’s list of expansion cities, should the NBA add more ballclubs. The city of Vegas — which has enjoyed success with the Raiders, Aces, and Golden Knights — has struck a deal for a 66-acre plot of land that could house an NBA arena as soon as 2026.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided some context to LeBron’s comments, noting that expansion would not be decided until after the media rights deal is negotiated, and is likely “years away.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that LeBron (in partnership with Draymond Green, Kevin Love, and Maverick Carter) invested in a TBA Major League Pickleball team. LeBron called it “good business” considering it’s the “fastest growing sport in America.”

Q: "are you good at pickleball?" LeBron: "I'm good at everything." https://t.co/yStrZ5b1bZ — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) September 30, 2022

Las Vegas Kings, anyone?