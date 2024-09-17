Only the most ardent haters dispute the on-court greatness of NBA icon and current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. His combination of skill, ability, basketball IQ, composure and durability undeniably earn him a special place in the sport's history. There are those, however, who take issue with and mock some of his off-court decisions and habits.

The classic “first page” meme expresses that very sentiment. It was conceived to challenge the notion that James is an avid reader and depicts the 13-time All-NBA First-Team selection purportedly studying the first page of every book he is photographed reading. The meme obviously implies that James is not actually as interested in reading as he is about conveying that image to the public. There is of course no evidence to suggest this fan-based theory is valid, which has led to it being widely dismissed and ignored.

But James is proving how well-aware he is of the meme's existence and the chatter surrounding it. He put on his social media troll cap on Tuesday while also promoting the major alcoholic beverage brand Hennessy.

The 39-year-old posted a video on his Instagram story that shows him relaxing poolside and reading a book that bears the title “First Page.” He concludes the clip by giving a knowing Jim Halpert-like look into the camera, letting everyone know that he is hip to what is said and speculated about him.

LeBron James knows what the people are saying

LeBron James has used humor to respond to his critics a number of times in the past. His rendition of Bobby Brown's “My Prerogative” at the 2007 ESPYs was an early instance of the four-time NBA Finals MVP winking to the audience. And he is doing so again with this apparent and perhaps unofficial Hennessy advertisement.

James is presumably unfazed by the many narratives swirling around him at this point of his career. With the 2024-25 NBA season beginning in a little over a month, his attention will heavily shift to helping the Lakers contend for a championship. For now, though, he still has time for some social media shenanigans.