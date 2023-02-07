As much as we are all talking about the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets for successfully orchestrating a blockbuster trade deal centered around Kyrie Irving, there is perhaps just as much buzz surrounding LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers amid their failure to lure Kyrie to Hollywood. LeBron himself has expressed disappointment in his team’s botched bid, and for his part, ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes that there’s more to this than what’s on the surface.

Windhorst has pretty much demanded that the Lakers make it up to LeBron after they failed to bring Irving to LA. Windy pointed out that James has done everything to show his loyalty to the Lakers over the past couple of years. It’s now time that they repay him:

“He just absolutely keeps giving the Lakers more and more respect, more and more slack,” Windhorst said. “… The Lakers didn’t get this deal done. They should really try to get something done because, at some point, I gotta believe that patience is going to end. [LeBron] has never given this kind of slack to Miami, he’s never given this kind of slack to Cleveland either time, but the Lakers, they get the slack.”

It’s hard to argue against what Brian Windhorst is saying here. After all, LeBron has indeed been nothing but patient with the Lakers. As Windy said, however, even the great LeBron James has his limits.

The Lakers still have ample time from today until Thursday’s deadline, and it would come as a bit of a surprise if they once again decide to stand pat. Could that be the final straw for LeBron?