The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to improve to 2-0 with Luka Doncic in the lineup on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. LeBron James, Doncic and the rest of the Lakers are struggling with the Jazz, but there are still plenty of Lakers fans in Salt Lake City rooting them on.

James got the show started early on Wednesday night. He decided to take a few steps back and launch a few shots from the Jazz logo at half court during pregame warm-ups, drilling three in a row to catch fire before the game.

After the clip of James drilling the shots from way beyond the arc went viral, Lakers fans and NBA fans all over the internet were praising the legend on social media.

James kept that hot shooting going into the game, as he is currently 5-for-9 from the floor and a pristine 4-for-5 from 3-point range as the Lakers and Jazz battle into the third quarter. However, the Jazz currently have a 94-71 lead as the two teams battle into the night.

Doncic is still on a minutes restriction for the Lakers as he works his way back from a calf strain that kept him out for over a month. While Doncic isn't quite in peak game shape after the long layoff due to the injury, his skills are still on full display. He currently leads the Lakers with 16 points on the night.

The biggest concern coming out of the Doncic trade was the Lakers' lack of size on the interior. That problem got even worse after their trade for Hornets center Mark Williams was rescinded, and the Lakers had to grab Alex Len off of the buyout market.

That problem got even worse on Wednesday night when starting center Jaxson Hayes went down with a face injury that will keep him out for the rest of the game. Without Hayes in the lineup, Len and Christian Koloko will have to eat a limit of minutes at center and JJ Redick could also opt for some smaller lineups. If James can keep up his hot shooting, maybe the Lakers can make a comeback and get a win on the road.