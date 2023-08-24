Dillon Brooks, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, made the big mistake of putting Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on blast before their playoff series earlier this year, calling The King “old”. Brooks also said he won't respect any player until they score 40 on him. While Bron didn't do that, he certainly made Brooks' life a nightmare, averaging 22.2 points and 11.2 boards while shooting over 60% from the field when Brooks was his primary defender.

Regardless, the Houston Rockets forward still won't admit that James made him eat his words.

Via Arash Madani of Sportsnet:

“I feel like I always had him. I feel like that series was thrown upon me cause of the words that I say, but I’ve been saying things all year and we won 50 games.”

Sure, the Lakers just frankly outplayed Memphis, but Ja Morant and Co. were shorthanded. It wasn't all Brooks' fault. That being said, it's still puzzling that he won't even admit that poking the bear that is LeBron James was a bad idea. The Canadian is just a competitor, I guess.

Bron and LA took out Memphis in six games and blew out Taylor Jenkins' squad by 40 points in Game 6. The Lakers ultimately made a run to the Western Conference finals before losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

As for Brooks, his antics toward James could've very well played a part in the Grizzlies deciding to not bring him back. Remember, the former Oregon standout was also ejected for smacking The King in the groin.

It'll be interesting to see the first time James faces Brooks with his new team on November 8th in H-Town.