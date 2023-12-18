LeBron James added another trophy to his cluttered case, but the Lakers star didn’t get this one for his basketball talent.

LeBron James isn’t just winning on the court. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar earned another piece of hardware on Saturday when a show he produced won the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding daytime special at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony in Los Angeles, per the Associated Press.

James was the executive producer of “Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism” alongside his business partner Maverick Carter, among others. It is James' fourth Emmy award and second this year, adding to his already crowded trophy case.

James has proven to be so much more than just a basketball player throughout his 21-year NBA career. This latest achievement goes along with that and is a sentiment of who James is outside of basketball.

On the basketball court, James continues to be one of the best players in the NBA. Approaching his 39th birthday, the Lakers frontman can still do it all at a consistently high level. He is averaging over 25 points, 7.5 rebounds and seven assists per game across 25 games.

The Lakers are 15-11 and have won five of their last seven games, including the In-Season Tournament knockout games en route to becoming the inaugural champions. James has arguably been the Lakers' best player this season and continues to defy Father Time and play NBA basketball at a high and consistent level.

It is amazing to see LeBron James achieve all of these accomplishments on and off the court throughout his career. His wins outside basketball validate that he will be successful after he retires as a player.

LeBron James still has more he wants to accomplish on the basketball court. He's got it pretty good off the court already though and will continue to be a household name after his playing days are over.