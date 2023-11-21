Former Lakers star Michael Cooper was hit with tragic news of his brother Mickey Cooper's death after a shooting in a Pasadena park.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper won five NBA Championships in LA. Unfortunately, the pro-player-turned-analyst and basketball coach has been hit with tragic news. Cooper's younger brother, Mickey Cooper, was shot and killed in a Pasadena park on the morning of Saturday, November 18th, per a story from the Los Angeles Times.

Former Lakers star's brother is killed in a tragic shooting

Michael Cooper has childhood memories of when he and his brother would play at Washington Park in Pasadena, California. Sadly, that same park is where his brother was fatally shot.

Pasadena police responded to the scene near the Washington Park area around 4 a.m. on Saturday after the ShotSpotter sound-detection system recognized potential gunshots. By the time officials arrived, it was too late. Mickey Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene at the age of 64.

The Coopers grew up in Pasadena, primarily raised by their grandmother Ardessie Butler. The brothers grew up in a hectic household, as they lived with numerous family members. Michael Cooper shared a glimpse of the siblings' early life as children:

“There were 18 of us scrambling around the table dinner…And if you didn't get there in time, you didn't get no chicken,” Cooper told the LA Times.

Cooper would go on to become one of the most decorated basketball players in Los Angeles Lakers history. In addition to winning five championships, Cooper won the 1986-87 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Furthermore, the basketball star later became an assistant coach with the Lakers, head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, and head coach of the USC women's basketball team.

All in all, the basketball world supports Cooper after he loses his dear friend and brother Mickey.