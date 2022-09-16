REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing

The Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to retain Russell Westbrook on the roster despite recently signing Dennis Schroder, but there’s definitely a catch.

After the Lakers agreed to bring back Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, it cast more doubts about Westbrook’s future with the franchise. Besides, they just recently added Patrick Beverley as well, giving them the options they need at the guard that could make Russ dispensable.

According to a new report, however, the Purple and Gold franchise is mulling using Westbrook off the bench instead. It means that if the All-Star wants to keep his starting role, he would have to outplay both Schroder and Beverley. Per The Athletic:

While the Lakers have been hopeful the Westbrook experiment might be a success this time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered.”

Of course this is not the first time that the idea of having Russell Westbrook come off the bench has been floated. In fact, NBA execs and scouts believe that it is the best move for the Lakers considering the playing style of the veteran guard.

Since Westbrook demands the ball to be on his hands to be effective, it might be better for him to lead the second unit instead of trying to share the ball with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The reason he was able to put up all those triple-doubles in Oklahoma City before was because he was the focal point of the offense.

Unfortunately, the question is whether Westbrook will be able to accept that role. Remember when Darvin Ham talked about him making a “sacrifice” and people asking him what he thought about coming off the bench, he simply laughed at the idea.