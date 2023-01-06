By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers would love nothing more than to have a lineup that includes Anthony Davis in addition to LeBron James. However, Davis has been out with a foot injury and the Lakers are unsure when he will be able to return to game activity.

As a result, the Lakers have been working out veteran big men who may be able to help the Lakers while Davis rehabs his injury. The Lakers have worked out free agents Cody Zeller and DeMarcus Cousins in an attempt to strengthen their lineup, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Davis was initially diagnosed with a stress reaction to his foot which is regularly a cause for concern among big men. Davis has avoided surgery and has been undergoing rehab and treatment for the injury.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham explained that Davis’s progress is on schedule. “In terms of AD, he’s going right according to plan,” Ham said. “Everything that we’ve seen is right on page with what we thought it would be and so just taking our time.”

The Lakers have struggled quite a bit this season, and injuries are a big part of the reason that they find themselves in last place in the Pacific Division. The Lakers have a 17-21 record that includes an 0-7 mark against division opponents. However, there is hope that the Lakers can get back on track, as they take a 3-game winning streak into Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Davis is averaging 27.4 point and 12.1 rebounds in 25 games this season.