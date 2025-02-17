A new mural of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and the late Kobe Bryant was seen in Los Angeles. While the Lakers are easing Doncic into the fold, continuing amid the post-All-Star break, fans have welcomed him home with open arms. After the shocking trade landed Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a packaged deal centered on All-Star Anthony Davis, Luka has played in two games against the Utah Jazz.

Still, the Lakers’ future looks bright, leading to a special Doncic and Kobe Bryant mural, located at 8251 Melrose Ave by artoon_art, per Kobe & Gianna murals’ X, formerly Twitter.

With Doncic joining forces with Lakers superstar LeBron James, it’s an exciting time to be a Lakers fan. Los Angeles improved to 32-20, fifth in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers went 8-2 in their last 10 games before the All-Star break and will look to continue their stride toward the upper echelon of the West, trailing the Houston Rockets by half a game.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic plan post All-Star break

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic drew an average of 2.01 million viewers in his highly-anticipated debut against the Jazz. Doncic finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The Lakers won 132-113. Then, Doncic tallied 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal in a 131-119 loss in a rematch to the Jazz.

Doncic played less than 25 minutes in both outings, which will continue to be his workload when Los Angeles returns to action this week, per NBA insider Marc Stein’s The Stein Line.

“The Lakers have kept Dončić under 25 minutes in his first two games in purple and gold and are expected to persist with a measured approach as the 25-year-old progresses in his comeback after missing his final 19 games as a Maverick with a left calf strain sustained on Christmas Day,” Stein said.

Doncic will likely miss one end of the Lakers’ upcoming back-to-back set starting this week.

“The Lakers face an immediate back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against Charlotte (home) and Portland (away),” Stein added. “It is believed that Dončić will play in only one of those games before a Saturday night trip to Denver to square off with his close friend Nikola Jokić before the Lakers play host to the Mavericks one week from Tuesday.”

Doncic is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 23.5 minutes for the Lakers. He returned from an ankle injury that left him sidelined since Christmas Day.