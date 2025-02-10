The newest era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball now includes Luka Doncic. After the Lakers traded for Doncic towards the end of the NBA trade deadline, he's drawn comparisons to Magic Johnson. They both have similar and flashy games. They're both tall for the position, primary ball-handlers, and have made their teammates better.

A former Los Angeles center, Tyson Chandler, has been on the Doncic train for a good while now. He explained more on the All The Smoke show about the comparison between Johnson and Doncic.

“Luka, I feel like, is this generation’s Magic [Johnson]… He does stuff like I've never seen before… He does some of the craziest stuff in practice, and the dude does it laughing and [smiling]… He's special.”

One of the main differences between the two players is the concept of winning. Johnson won an NBA championship in his rookie year and has changed the game. No one had seen a player of his size and skill set before. Fast forward nearly 40 years, and Doncic is a close resemblance.

Their games are flashy, but Doncic is more perimeter-oriented than Johnson. His footwork, microwave scoring, and clutch ability stand out. Every season besides his rookie year, he's made the All-NBA first team.

Luka Doncic can have a Magic Johnson impact on the Lakers

Comparing Doncic to a Hall of Famer like Johnson is tough. However, in his age-25 season, he took the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. The potential is there, and he's been in MVP conversations almost every season. Still, the upside is too evident to pass up. Because of this, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka took a gamble on the Doncic trade.

Even with LeBron James losing Anthony Davis, gaining Doncic is a massive upgrade for the long-term future. Two of the top players in the NBA are on the same team. Not to mention, their acumen is highly regarded on both sides of the ball. Even though the duo hasn't played a game together yet, the potential is there.

Winning an NBA championship would solidify Doncic's place in a great spot within the NBA and the Lakers franchise. Securing an 18th championship would inject new life into the city. With one of the top players in the league in a new spot, it's a new opportunity for him to shine.

Playing alongside James is a huge benefit for Doncic's career. If it's all said and done, the individual accolades are already there, but securing championships would put him into Johnson's territory.