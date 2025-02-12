The much-anticipated debut of Luka Doncic as a Los Angeles Laker did not disappoint.

The Lakers’ matchup against the Utah Jazz on Monday night averaged 2.01 million viewers on ESPN, making it the 15th most-watched game of the season and the second most-watched game on ESPN, trailing only the Warriors-Celtics game on November 6, which drew 2.14 million viewers. The game peaked at 2.55 million viewers during the second quarter, despite its late 10:30 p.m. ET start and a blowout finish as the Lakers won 132-113.

Fans had been counting down the days for Doncic's first game in purple and gold, especially following his shocking February 1 trade from the Dallas Mavericks, which also sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. However, Doncic’s performance was tempered by the fact that he had not played in over 40 days due to a left calf strain. He played for 24 minutes, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting, five rebounds, and four assists. He did not log any minutes in the fourth quarter as the Lakers led by as much as 34 points against the 12-win Jazz.

This highly anticipated debut was originally scheduled for February 10 against the Indiana Pacers, prompting ESPN to flex the game into its schedule. However, with Doncic missing that game due to injury, ESPN pivoted to airing his first appearance on February 12 against the Utah Jazz. The decision paid off, as it became the most-watched NBA game on cable since Klay Thompson’s return to Golden State in November 2023.

The Lakers’ next nationally televised game will be against the Denver Nuggets on February 22 on ABC, followed by a matchup against the Mavericks on February 25, where Luka Doncic will face his former team for the first time since the trade. Dallas, however, will likely be without Anthony Davis, who suffered an adductor injury in his first game with the Mavericks.

While NBA ratings as a whole have dipped, down 5% from last season, Doncic’s move to L.A. has been a shot in the arm for viewership. Before his arrival, ESPN’s numbers had plummeted 28% this season, and the league’s TV ratings had dropped a staggering 48% since 2012. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has pointed to the shift in younger audiences moving away from traditional cable as a major reason for the decline.

But if this trade proved anything, it’s that star power still moves the needle. Ever since the trade deadline on February 6, NBA viewership has ticked up, with teams like the Lakers and Warriors helping networks recover some of those lost numbers. The Lakers-Warriors Christmas Day game, for instance, helped reduce the year-over-year viewership deficit from -19% to -7%.

Looking ahead, the NBA is banking on its upcoming TV deals with NBC and Amazon, set to roll out in fall 2025, to breathe new life into its audience reach. For now, though, Doncic’s arrival in Los Angeles has brought the kind of electricity the league desperately needed.