Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Magic Johnson loves how Darvin Ham has made adjustments to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors. However, he doesn’t want the Purple and Gold to be complacent, especially in their closeout Game 5 on Wednesday.

The NBA icon emphasized that it will be difficult for the Lakers to take down the Warriors in such crucial situation for them. With that said, he reminded LeBron James and co. to stay ready to whatever the Dubs will throw at them.

“Laker Nation, Coach Darvin Ham has been doing a super job of getting our Lakers ready to play in the first four games and making the right decisions and adjustments within the game. The Lakers have to be ready to play because of Golden State’s Championship pedigree,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s not the first time Magic Johnson gave the Lakers a warning about the Warriors and how tough it can be to close them out. After their Game 4 victory, it is one of the thoughts that comes into his mind. After heaping praise on Lonnie Walker IV’s performance in the said contest, he proceeded to say that “the hardest thing to do is to close a team out like the World Champion Golden State Warriors.”

There is no doubt that the Lakers are brimming with confidence right now after gaining all the momentum they need to win the playoff series. But as Johnson said, they cannot be too overconfident and think about the West Finals until they actually send the Dubs home.