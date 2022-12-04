By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Magic Johnson has nothing but love and admiration for LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star passed him for sixth place on the NBA all-time assist list.

James achieved the feat on Friday after helping the Lakers take down the Milwaukee Bucks. He needed nine assists to break Johnson’s mark of 10,141 assists, and he ended up with 11 dimes to go with his 28 points and eight boards.

Johnson called James “unbelievable” for his performance right after the contest. But his praise for the Lakers forward didn’t stop there, further sending his congratulatory remarks and words of support for him on Saturday.

“Congratulations to one of the best ever to lace them up, LeBron James, for passing me to become 6th all-time on the NBA’s career assists list!! The affect you’ve had on basketball will last for generations to come!” Johnson said of LeBron on Twitter.

Magic Johnson has always been supportive of LeBron James and the Lakers, and he has never been afraid to share his thoughts about the team be it positive or negative.

Sure enough, the Purple and Gold icon has every reason to call James one of the best ever to do it. Cracking the Top 6 of the assist leaderboard is just one of his many achievements, and there’s even a good chance he becomes the league’s all-time points leader this season.

As Magic said it, James’ impact on basketball will definitely last for generations, perhaps similar to that of Michael Jordan’s–even if other people would refuse to believe it.