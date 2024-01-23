Lakers legend Magic Johnson is remembering the life of Dexter King, the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is remembering the son of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. King's youngest son Dexter passed away Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 62.

“Dexter King devoted his life to carrying on his father's legacy, serving as the chairman of the King Center and president of the King Estate!” Johnson said on his social media. “Cookie and I are sending our prayers to the entire King family during this already difficult time.”

Dexter King worked as a civil rights activist, attorney and author. He endeavored to continue the work of his late father, crusading for social justice and equal rights for minority groups. He even portrayed his father in a 2002 made for television movie, The Rosa Parks Story. The country celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 15, just a few days before Dexter's passing.

Magic Johnson has spent his years after basketball also doing philanthropy work. Johnson's worked in low-income communities creating business opportunities for African American business owners. His businesses include movie theaters, real estate and other ventures.

Johnson is also known in the sports world as being one of the most successful basketball players of all-time. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to 5 NBA championships and was a 12-time NBA All-Star. He was also part of the infamous Dream Team of players who won gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Johnson retired from pro basketball in 1991, but returned to play with the Olympic team.

Undoubtedly, many people in the sports community and around the country share Johnson's sentiments and send their condolences to the King family.