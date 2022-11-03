The New Orleans Pelicans thought they had the game in hand. Matt Ryan said not so fast, saving the Los Angeles Lakers at least in regulation.

Check out Matt Ryan hit an unreal shot to force overtime as the buzzer sounded:

MATT RYAN IS CLUTCH He beats the buzzer with this three to send the game to OT! 🔥pic.twitter.com/UdmShA9eai — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers looked dead in the water with just over a second remaining on the game clock with the Pelicans at the line. Rookie Dyson Daniels’ two missed free throws left a crack open on the door and Matt Ryan swung it wide open once again.