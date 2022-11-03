Matt Ryan reacts to heroic 3-pointer in thrilling win over Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be picking up some steam. After losing their first five games of the season, the Lakers have now won their last two in a row, signaling that a turnaround may be in the cards for the Lakers after their horrid start to the season. Of course, their win on Wednesday night over the New Orleans Pelicans would not have been possible if it weren’t for Matt Ryan’s game-tying three-point shot that sent the contest to overtime.

Ryan has provided a much needed shooting boost to a Lakers team that is perilously thin on shooting, and he did exactly what was asked of him by nailing a game-tying three point shot as time expired to send the Lakers to overtime with the Pelicans. L.A. would eventually walk away with a 120-117 win, with Ryan’s clutch shot making him the hero. After the win, Ryan took the time to reflect on his big shot and how it came to be.

Matt Ryan on his clutch 3: pic.twitter.com/IznkKlpk7g — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 3, 2022

As Ryan lays out here, a lot had to go right for him to get the ball, and then hit the shot before time expired. Austin Reaves made a very good cross court pass on an inbound play that found its way into Ryan’s hands in the corner, but he had to adjust to catching the ball on the move and getting it out of his hands within the 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock.

Somehow, Ryan found a way to make it work, and without his heroics, the Lakers would be starting down the barrel at another loss wondering what went wrong. Instead, the Lakers have some momentum, and it will be worth seeing whether they can carry that over to their Friday night contest against the Utah Jazz.