Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristina, is well-known for her stylish sportswear designs for celebrities. This week, she added Natalia Bryant, daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, to her roster of clients.

The wife of the San Francisco 49ers star has crafted stylish outfits for high-profile individuals like Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Caitlin Clark, Taylor Lautner, and her NFL-star husband.

With Mamba Day approaching on August 24, Kristina Juszczyk decided to craft a special item for Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, to honor the late NBA legend.

Kristina Juszczyk preparing a surprise for Natalia Bryant

In a video posted on her social media, Kristina takes a black and yellow Lakers jersey with Bryant's name on the back and turns it into a stylish pair of pants for Natalia, Kobe’s eldest daughter.

The 30-second clip features audio from Bryant's memorable “job's not finished” quote during the 2009 NBA Finals, when the Lakers led 2-0. Juszczyk’s use of this iconic line in her video has resonated with fans, earning her additional praise on social media.

Kristina starts by taking measurements, then cuts up the jersey and uses her sewing machine to work her magic.

Eventually, her Kobe-inspired fashion pieces are complete, and she proudly displays two pairs of Black Mamba pants and what looks like two pairs of shorts.

The camera then shifts to Natalia, who beams with joy as she wears the pants dedicated to her late father.

The meticulous care and attention to detail that the 30-year-old designer puts into each of her unique creations drive their high demand. The eldest Bryant daughter, 21, wore the stylish pants with her signature grace, pairing them with a simple white shirt.

At the end of the clip, Natalia expresses her gratitude to Kristin for the thoughtful gift on Mamba Day.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa, also expressed her gratitude by posting a photo of the pants on her Instagram story.

Celebrating Kobe Bryant in Mamba Day

The Bryant family enjoyed an action-packed weekend. They kicked off with the Mamba League Invitational on Saturday and saw Bianka throw the ceremonial first pitch for Kobe Bryant Jersey Day at the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The Dodgers clinched a 3-1 victory.

Kobe's eldest Natalia has also made a splash in the fashion world. She debuted on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023, calling the experience “special” in an interview with Vogue.

Following that, she worked with Beyoncé, reportedly interning for the Renaissance World Tour.

Natalia has also been posting more high-fashion modeling photos on her Instagram while also serving as a mentor to her younger sisters, Bianka Bella Bryant, 7, and Capri Kobe Bryant, 5.

Last week, Natalia Bryant posted a touching photo on Instagram Stories of herself with her legendary father, Kobe Bryant. The caption, “Happy Birthday, Daddy,” accompanied by heart emojis, honored her father's birthday on August 23.

The image features a young Natalia and Kobe Bryant wearing coordinating outfits. In the photo, toddler Natalia is beaming, while her father, dressed in a red shirt and brown jacket, gazes lovingly at her.

If he were still with us, Kobe would be turning 46 this year. Sadly, a helicopter crash took both him and his daughter, Gianna. In response, the Bryant family has continued their work through the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.