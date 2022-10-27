NBA Twitter starts the blame game as Lakers drop to 0-4 without Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have now dropped to 0-4 on the season after Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, and NBA Twitter is now pointing fingers on who’s really to blame for their abysmal showing.

Previously Russell Westbrook has been the Lakers’ scapegoat. His atrocious 8.3 percent shooting clip and poor decision-making have made him an easy target. But with Westbrook out due to a hamstring injury, it has been made clear that he is far from the only problem for LA.

A lot of people mocked those who said that the Lakers are going to win with Westbrook out, with one even saying, “Who the Lakers going to blame now? Russell Westbrook didn’t even play tonight!!! LEAVE RUSS ALONE!!! Lakers just suck!!!”

Another one said: “Now who tf said the lakers were winning tonight without Russ?”

The Lakers critics just kept flooding on Twitter. A lot of people pinned the blame on Rob Pelinka and co. since they knew they needed shooting but didn’t even make a move in the offseason to address it.

“The fault of what’s happening to the Lakers is the front office. If they don’t make a trade soon, the Lakers are going to fall into depths of no return,” one commenter shared.

Another fan joked: “The GM is obviously doing a terrible job. With my 15+ years of experience in NBA 2ks GM mode I think I should be the replacement. Think about it.”

Of course LeBron James didn’t scape the backlash. After all, he had a ton of power in deciding who makes it to the roster and who doesn’t. Not to mention that a lot of people are questioning if he’s really putting in the effort to lead his team to wins.

Even his biggest fan in Shannon Sharpe couldn’t help but criticize him, especially after the Nuggets game where he had eight turnovers.

“Lakers are just a bad basketball tm. With or w/o Russ. They’re TERRIBLE. Bron has 7 turnovers with 4-10 shooting. He’s playing the worse gm I’ve seen in play in 4ever,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user said, “When are Lakers fans finally going to realize LeBron isn’t there to bring them a ring, he’s there to stroke his fragile ego, pad his stats and sell tickets to naive fans. He got that bubble ring and that’s the end. The man has been washed for a few years now.”

The Lakers are the worst team in the NBA right now, as they provide little hope of bein successful this year and beyond. With that said, it is easy to see where the frustrations of the fans are coming from.

It is up to LeBron James, Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka and the rest of the team to fix things, and while the season is still long, they don’t really have much time if they want to turn things around and make the playoffs.