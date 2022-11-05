Nick Young drops hot take on Russell Westbrook benching

Russell Westbrook hasn’t exactly had an easy transition to his Los Angeles Lakers career and after three games this season he has been moved to the bench. Westbrook has been playing with the second unit for three games now and playing well. But the decision to bring him off the bench hasn’t sat well with some people, most notably former Laker Nick Young.

Young took to Twitter on Friday to express his feelings regarding Westbrook’s situation and the players who are in the starting lineup over him.

The media is killing the NBA — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 4, 2022

To show you how much power the media has, Russ is coming off the bench for Pat bev ,walker and reaves … on any other team they would be 10th man or g league — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 4, 2022

Since Russell Westbrook has been coming off the bench, the Lakers have gone 2-1 with two straight wins against solid teams in the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans. Westbrook has put up 16.3 points per game, 4.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds in those three games while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. This stretch has been arguably the best stretch he’s had in a Laker uniform and he appears to be enjoying basketball again. If he keeps this up he could end up in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

As for Nick Young’s other comment regarding Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker, Beverley was a starter on a playoff team last season, Walker has been one of the Lakers’ most consistent players this season averaging a career-high 16.1 points per game and Reaves has proven to be an undrafted steal.

The Lakers’ decision to bring Westbrook off the bench came from his ineffectiveness with the starters and Darvin Ham trying something new rather than pressure from media. From the early results, it looks like it was the right decision.