The NBA world is still processing the trade that happened between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, sending guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Of course, we can always count on Twitter to get instant reaction, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is never one to disappoint in that department.

Considering the reports that said the Lakers were in the running to acquire Irving, Patrick Beverley’s reaction might say he’s shocked at the Nets-Mavs trade, but maybe he’s not.

Pure smoke 💨 in Dallas. ❤️ this League — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 5, 2023

One reason we watch sports is for the chance to see something that could leave us in shock, and the NBA trade deadline is one of those items. Since Irving reportedly requested a trade last week, the teams that were supposedly in the running to add him were the Lakers, Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. It appeared the Lakers were the favorites to get Irving, mostly because of the connection Irving has with LeBron James from their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Instead, Irving is going to the Mavs. Now we’re left to wonder what Beverley means with this tweet. Does it means there’s something in the air for Dallas to make the trade, giving up what they did to get Irving? Or does it mean he’s shocked his team’s front office didn’t do what they had to do in order to make Irving a Laker? Maybe Beverley just wanted to display how much he loves the NBA.

Whatever the reason is, it’s left for us to wonder. One thing’s for sure. Twitter is never lacking for cryptic messages.