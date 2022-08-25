Who would’ve thought this could’ve happened, huh? After years of playing for the Clippers, Patrick Beverley is set to become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard has reportedly been traded to the team for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, just a few months after he was dealt to the Utah Jazz.

So, how did Patrick Beverley react to the news that he’s on the Lakers now? Well, based on his tweet, he seems pretty stoked. Who wouldn’t be excited about the idea of potentially playing with LeBron James for the Purple and Gold, after all? Here’s what Bev had to say on Twitter.

Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022

Fans were intrigued by this trade, but for a couple of different reasons. Lakers fans, naturally, were excited about getting an upgrade at backup point guard after their disastrous season. For fans on the outside, though, they were more interested in the drama surrounding the pairing of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

Beverley and Westbrook have been at each other’s throats way, WAY before they were teammates on the Lakers. It all started in 2013 when Beverley dove into Westbrook’s knee and injured him. Since then, the two players have traded verbal jabs AND have gotten physical on the court. Now, they must stomach being teammates for the 2022 season.

The Lakers are looking to bounce back from their terrible 2021 – 22 season. After getting bounced in the first round two seasons ago, they followed it up by completely missing the playoffs. They are hoping that the addition of Pat Bev (and a potential Russ trade on the horizon) helps them get back into playoff contention.