Thursday night brings a classic matchup in the City of Angels as the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers battle it out at Crypto.com Arena. Ahead of the highly-anticipated contest, Patrick Beverley accidentally threw a bit of shade at his own team.

Via Jovan Buha:

“Patrick Beverley on what he’s enjoyed most in his Lakers-Clippers battles through the years: “Winning most of them.”

Of course, Pat Bev played for the Clippers from 2017 to 2021, which means he was on the opposite end of this rivalry. In fact, Ty Lue’s squad has won seven in a row against the Lakers dating back to the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. It makes sense why Beverley said that. However, it’s slightly confusing because he’s donning the Purple & Gold now. Maybe he should’ve kept those thoughts to himself. Laker Nation won’t love it.

Now, Patrick Beverley goes against his former teammates Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and others, who are one of the favorites to win an NBA title in 2023. This is their first game of the season.

As for the Lakers, they were overmatched in their opener on Tuesday night against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Beverley had just three points, two rebounds, and two assists in his debut, going 1 for 5 from the field. While LA struggled to shoot the ball from deep, LeBron James and Anthony Davis showed out. The King went off for 31 points, 15 boards, and eight assists. AD put up 27 and six rebounds, too.

Crypto.com Arena will be absolutely bumping on Thursday evening. Can Patrick Beverley make a difference against his ex-squad? We’ll see.