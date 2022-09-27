It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley don’t like each other very much. As it turns out, however, the beef between the two Los Angeles Lakers teammate might actually be a thing of the past.

In a recent interview, Beverley revealed a never-before-heard story involving his own sister and Russ. Apparently, it was at this exact moment that changed everything between them (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I’ve never told anyone this story,” Beverley started. “It’s when Russ was playing with the Houston Rockets. We were playing the Houston Rockets. … He comes to me during the game, (he says) ‘Man, I got your sister courtside tickets.’ But I’m in so much game mode that the only thing I head is my sister. I’m turning around, ‘What the f–k’s going on?’ “The play calms down, I was at the free-throw line. I absorbed what he said. I look at my sister, she’s on the floor. He gave him his seats. … Next play I go to him during the game, I’m like, ‘Hey, you know what? That’s real. That’s real you did that.'”

Patrick Beverley tells an awesome story about the time Russell Wesbrook gave Pat's sister courtside seats to a Rockets game a few years ago 💯pic.twitter.com/xZVpNAQsd7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2022

According to Beverley, he’s been best friends with Westbrook since. It sounds like they buried the hatchet from that point on, and they became extremely close after that endearing moment. And it doesn’t seem like Pat Bev was exaggerating when said that Russ was one of his best friends.

It may be hard to imagine, but it now appears that Beverley and Westbrook are actually very close right now. All the talk about their long-time feud can be thrown out the window as they look to terrorize the league this coming season as the Lakers’ new-look backcourt.

Despite this recent revelation, however, you can be sure that the media will jump at any opportunity to try and talk up their beef. After all, this is the more fascinating storyline. If and when the Lakers start losing this coming season, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if their team chemistry is immediately put into question.