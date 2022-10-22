The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.

George shared a few photos from Thursday’s 103-97 win, as well as a brief clip of himself throwing down a two-handed flush during a fast break play. PG was clearly excited about the win:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece)

Beverley caught win of the celebratory post against his Lakers, and he just had to jump on the comments section with an accusation against the Clippers star (h/t Orlando Silva of Fadeaway World):

“Foul. U should had been kicked out. Punch me in the face,” Beverley wrote in his comment.

Beverley seems to be implying that George should have been ejected from the game for throwing a punch at him. For context, though, these two are good buddies off the basketball court. Beverley played four seasons with the Clippers, and he was able to form a bond with his teammates there, including Paul George.

Be that as it may, their friendship is thrown out the window whenever they battle each other on the basketball court. This was in full display on Thursday night, and Beverley and his Lakers will now hope to get some revenge the next time they face the Clippers.