The latest update on the Lakers' forward.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a disappointing team during the early stretch of the 2023-24 season. Part of the reason why is because the team has dealt with various injuries to key players. As a result, the team has been unable to build the proper chemistry needed to present a legit threat in the Western Conference. In recent days, Rui Hachimura has been added to the Lakers injury report due to a calf injury. But on Wednesday, he received a positive update via Dan Woke of The Los Angeles Times in that he is essentially considered day to day.

Darvin Ham says Rui Hachimura got a MRI and he’s got a Grade 1 calf strain. Obviously good news – pretty much “day to day” — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 4, 2024

Rui Hachimura seemingly avoided a major injury and it probably won't be too long before he's back in the Lakers lineup. He originally suffered the injury during the Lakers loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and was ruled out for their Wednesday game against the Miami Heat. There's no word yet on what his potential status could be for Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hachimura is in his first full season with the Lakers after arrving in a deal with the Washington Wizards last year ahead of the trade deadline. He emerged as a key contributor off the bench and he was expected to reprise that role this season.

So far in 25 games including five starts, Hachimura has been averaging 11.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 76 percent shooting from the free throw line.