Rui Hachimura has cleared concussion protocol and is available for the Lakers after a four-game absence.

Rui Hachimura will be back in the Los Angeles Lakers lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. Hachimura was cleared from concussion protocol after missing the previous four games.

Update: Rui Hachimura is available tonight for the Lakers https://t.co/c20pnwTriP — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 8, 2023

Hachimura suffered a left eye contusion in the Lakers' overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 30. He felt headaches the next day and eventually entered concussion protocol.

Hachimura started the season relatively slow, averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 42.% shooting in 14.7 minutes off the bench through three games.

Jarred Vanderbilt remains out for the Lakers with left heel bursitis. Darvin Ham recently said Vanderbilt's return should be expected “later rather than sooner.” Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) is questionable for the Rockets game after missing the loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. Ham said Hayes could've pushed through the injury if need be, but it wasn't worth it early in the season.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis' status for the Rockets matchup remains up in the air. Davis exited the Heat game after 25 minutes with a left adductor injury. He said after the Lakers' shootaround on Wednesday that his hip “feels better” and would determine his availability later in the day.

Rui Hachimura could be thrust into the Lakers' starting lineup if Davis can't go.

Hachimura signed a $51 million contract with the Lakers in July following his red-hot playoff run. He spent the summer working out with LeBron James, who referred to Rui as his “understudy.”