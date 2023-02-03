The Los Angeles Lakers logged another impressive win on Thursday night as they took down the returning and newly-minted All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers on their own home floor. The Lakers came back from being down by as much as 15 points in the first half to escape with a hard-fought 112-111 victory.

For his part, Russell Westbrook came off the bench to produce a 10-point, 10-assist double-double in 32 minutes of action. After the win, the former league MVP had nothing but praise for Anthony Davis and how important he has been for the Lakers since his return from injury:

“It’s huge,” Russ said on Davis’ impact on the floor, via Spectrum SportsNet. “You know he’s back there to contest, sometimes he may not block, but just contesting (and) making them shoot tough shots… that allows us to get on the break and run, and it’s big for us”

Davis came up big yet again for the Lakers in this one, coming up clutch on both ends of the floor in the dying seconds of the game. AD scored the go-ahead bucket for the Lakers with just 35.3 seconds remaining via a tough 11-foot turnaround fade-away jumper to give his team a one-point lead. On the next play, Davis then came up with what turned out to be a game-sealing block on Haliburton. It goes without saying that AD was the big hero for the Lakers in this one.

Anthony Davis has now played in three games since his return from injury, and LA has gone 2-1 during that stretch. It’s good to have AD back, no doubt.