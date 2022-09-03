Russell Westbrook is clearly unbothered by ongoing Lakers trade rumors

Russell Westbrook has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason long. The Los Angeles Lakers were not happy with his play during the 2021-22 season, and haven’t been shy about letting other teams know they are intent on trading Westbrook off their roster this offseason.

For the most part, Westbrook has stayed quiet this offseason amid the trade rumors swirling around his name. He probably isn’t happy with the hate he’s received this offseason, but Westbrook has largely kept a low profile throughout the offseason.

Westbrook took a break from his quiet spell this offseason to post a video of himself on Instagram recently. Westbrook doesn’t appear to be worried about his name popping up in trade rumors during the clip, as he happily bounces around to a song playing in the background while taking a trip on a boat. It certainly wouldn’t be something a person worried about trade rumors involving his name would be doing, that’s for sure.

Russell Westbrook living his best life vibing 😎 (via russwest44/IG)pic.twitter.com/Mw7b4ABbKI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

It looks like Westbrook is getting one more vacation in before training camp kicks off for the 2022-23 NBA season. It remains to be seen whether he will still be on the Lakers when camp rolls around, but as seen here, it doesn’t look like Westbrook is too concerned about that right now.

Westbrook will be looking to put together a bounce back campaign after a struggle-filled season with the Lakers. He could certainly reestablish some of his lost value if he were to do that, but for now, it looks like Russell Westbrook is intent on soaking up the last bit of vacation time he has before the upcoming season kicks off.