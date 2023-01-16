On the night when LeBron James crossed the 38,000-point benchmark for his career, it was Russell Westbrook who, unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, put a damper on what would have been a Hollywood-level celebration in Tinseltown. Following a crucial defensive stop on Joel Embiid, Westbrook and the Lakers still had a chance to claim a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with about 15 seconds left in the clock.

But what ensued was an offensive possession straight out of Lakers fans’ nightmares.

After securing the defensive rebound, Russell Westbrook took it upon himself to try and will the Lakers to a win. After seeing his old nemesis Joel Embiid pick him up defensively in semi-transition, Westbrook saw it fit to take on the 7’0 Cameroonian behemoth instead of deferring to LeBron James, who had 35 points on 15-23 shooting on the night.

However, the Lakers guard simply couldn’t shake Embiid. With the clock winding down, Westbrook simply put his head down and tried to speed past Embiid, but couldn’t. He tried to throw a panic pass towards Troy Brown Jr. towards the corner, but Georges Niang deflected the pass, securing the game for the Sixers.

The final sequence of Lakers-6ers was WILD 😳 Russ clamps Embiid for chance to win but tries to iso Embiid on other end and gets denied pic.twitter.com/uTFwhhEgLe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2023

Russell Westbrook had played an all-around solid game, as he even tallied his fourth triple-double off the bench with a sterling 20-point, 14-rebound, and 11-assist effort to complement LeBron James’ big night. Even right before this mess of a possession, Westbrook had played incredible defense on Embiid on the post – no small feat. However, his late-game blunder will be all that’s remembered from this game.

Following the loss, the Lakers now have a 19-24 record, good for 13th in the Western Conference. With the season past its halfway point, the Lakers could ill afford these kinds of mistakes, especially if LeBron James were to play for something more than the scoring record this season.