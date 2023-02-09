For the fourth time in the last four seasons, Russell Westbrook has been traded. The Los Angeles Lakers shipped him out in a three-team deal that landed them Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and former lottery pick D’Angelo Russell.

It’s been a precipitous fall for Westbrook, who is just six seasons removed from being named the league’s Most Valuable Player. He becomes just the second player in NBA history to win the prestigious plum while also getting traded away four different times, joining fellow ex-Laker Bob McAdoo with the distinction.

Russell Westbrook is the 2nd player to get traded 4 times after being a MVP, joining Bob McAdoo. pic.twitter.com/bCQZeH0eVr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2023

It’s not common you see a player seen as one of the league’s best suddenly be unable to stick with a team. That’s the kind of talent that franchises want to hold on to. But Russell Westbrook is far from your conventional player and is as polarizing as it gets both on the court and off of it.

His talent is undeniable but his erratic play doesn’t fit as seamlessly in every situation. Westbrook has seen his scoring average drop in four consecutive seasons with his efficiency numbers taking a massive hit as well.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30 and seeing his play take a step down, teams would gladly take a flier on him as long as it doesn’t come with the gargantuan $47 million price tag that his contract granted him this season. He’s already garnering interest as a buyout option with the Utah Jazz yet to even decide on his fate just yet.

Russell Westbrook’s time with the Lakers didn’t go as planned, but it isn’t the end of the road for him yet.