Published November 12, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Russell Westbrook has been playing much better basketball of late. He’s also been in a much better mood over the past few games for the Los Angeles Lakers, and we’ve been seeing his famed rock the baby celebration more often than we have in previous weeks.

On Friday against the Sacramento Kings, Russ decided to combine his infamous celly with a staredown on Kevin Huerter. This was after the Lakers star scored a tough basket over the Kings guard.

Russ was absolutely livid, though, after he was whistled for a technical foul for his antics (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Unfortunately, Westbrook got a technical foul after his stare down and rock the baby celebration on Huerter 😅pic.twitter.com/MRJGKjiaCchttps://t.co/e6cTCD0Ocv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 12, 2022

Based on his celebration, it looked like Russ flushed one down over Huerter. Whatever the case may be, Westbrook thought it was a good idea to state Huerter down after the make. The referee, on the other hand, did not like it one bit.

Russell Westbrook has looked like a different player since he was demoted to a bench role for the Lakers. He’s embraced the re-alignment, though, and it has resulted in averages of 18.6 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Westbrook is even draining 1.7 triples per game right now on a 42.9-percent clip.

Russ’ strong play has actually led to the Lakers thinking twice about their willingness to trade him away. This clearly speaks volumes of how much he’s improved over the past couple of weeks. Unfortunately, it just hasn’t translated to wins for LA. Hopefully, Westbrook’s improvements start paying off for him and for his team.