Russell Westbrook was a man possessed in the final minutes of the Los Angeles Lakers showdown against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Westbrook was a three-pointer shy of pulling off a Lakers win with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sidelines, scoring 11 of the team’s final 13 points to claw their way back from a 20-point hole.

The turning point seemed to be a heated moment with Hornets’ Miles Bridges, who made a taunt against the Lakers star gesturing as if he was too small. Westbrook went supernova shortly after that.

After the game, Westbrook was asked about the moment in question. The Lakers star confirmed that he indeed was “triggered” by that instance and turned it up a notch.

Via ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo:

“I think he was trying to say I was too small or something. But that ain’t the case, and he know better than that. But that was definitely something that in my mind I’m like: ‘OK,’ that’s a good trigger for me, to be able to turn up a little notch. Especially during that time of game when we had a chance to close it possibly.”

Westbrook made four shots in a row after that play, with the fifth the potential game-winner that would have given his Lakers the last laugh. But win or not, that should teach Miles Bridges a lesson about angering opposing stars.