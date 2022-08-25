fbpx
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Now, there’s still a lot of time between now and the start of the season. The Lakers might not be done wheeling and dealing just yet. But as things stand, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will have to learn to co-exist with one another after years and years of sizzling beef between them.

Now some of Westbrook’s past shade at Pat Bev has come out of the woodwork. A couple of years back, during Russ’s time with the Houston Rockets, he called Beverley out for “tricking” everybody into thinking he was actually a good defender.

That noise wasn’t forgotten by the newest Laker guard. Just a few months back with Russell Westbrook in the middle of arguably the worst season of his career, Patrick Beverley took the opportunity to blast the Brodie by calling him “The Real Magician”.

The two fiery personalities have been at each other’s throats since the 2013 playoffs when Pat Bev’s lunge at Westbrook ended up injuring him and derailing the OKC Thunder’s chances of making it back to the NBA Finals after getting there the previous year.

The Lakers were already a polarizing group to begin with. Now with Patrick Beverley in the mix, things are about to hit a whole new level of spicy.

